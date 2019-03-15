Do CNG vehicles cause air pollution? asks Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has sought information from the Delhi government on whether CNG vehicles contribute to the air pollution in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambani made the query while hearing a PIL by an NGO, Campaign for People Participation in Development Planning , which claimed that rise in vehicle-generated air pollution in Delhi was due to “non-enforcement and non-implementation” of the 1988 Motor Vehicle Act.

In its recent order, the court gave the Delhi government four weeks to submit an updated status report “particularly with reference to pollution, if any, caused by the CNG vehicles and the result of the same”. The bench listed the plea for further hearing on July 29. The NGO’s plea was filed in February 2016 when the second phase of the odd-even scheme of road rationing was announced by the Delhi government, alleging that the government has “maliciously misdirected themselves” to cut the number of vehicles on road instead of enforcing pollution control rules.

It has contended that due to the “continued failure” of the Centre and the Delhi government, vehicle generated air pollution level has gravely risen in past years, endangering health of the people in the city.