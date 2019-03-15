Florals and stripes in neutral colours for men and women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the changing season, you must change your wardrobe too. Helping you do that is PostFold, a contemporary brand in ethical fashion. The brand has launched its new range of collection named Transitional Edit.

With a play on vibrant hues, these conquering silhouettes set-off an adventurous ride for the forthcoming season of spring, a season in which blissful elements of nature begin to appear.

With a commitment to contemporary style and elaborate fabrics, these classic outfits offer various styles by mixing floral and stripes in neutral colours such as white, blue, cream, grey and purple for both men and women.

Timeless garments such as formal men shirts and frilled women tops are perfect passable from office to dinner and everything in between.

The collection prioritizes comfort and quality at an affordable price to make you feel good all the time around.

Founded in 2015, PostFold is a contemporary clothing brand that exemplifies minimal effort contrasted with the perfect balance of quality and design. It is built on principles of radical transparency, versatility, and subtle sophistication and showcases a classic yet understated elegance.