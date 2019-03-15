Home Cities Delhi

Waive all farm loans within 6 months of coming into power: Farmers body

It should be ensured that the crops should not be purchased below MSP under any condition.

Farmer distress is one of the major issues in the upcoming elections | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An umbrella group of farmers’ rights organisations on Thursday presented an 18-point agenda to all political parties demanding a fair price for farm produce, waiver of farm loans and reworking the minimum income guarantee, for inclusion in election manifestos.

A delegation of the All India Coordination Committee of Farmers’ Movement comprising of several farmers’ unions including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Tamilaga Vivasaiyagl Sangham (TVS) and Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGM), among others, also met leaders of these parties. 

Opposition parties have been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for reportedly failing to address farmers’ woes. Wary of the pressure and with the parliamentary elections starting in April, the Centre announced a `6,000 minimum income support to farmers with upto 2 acres of land in the Budget last month.      

“A fair and remunerative price must be decided on the basis of the formula recommended by the Dr. Swaminathan Committee report giving 50 per cent profit to be added to the cost of production and that should be declared as the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

It should be ensured that the crops should not be purchased below MSP under any condition. There should be a provision of penalty if this is not followed by the agriculture mandi,” said BKU leader Yudhvir Singh.   

TAGS
Agrarian crisis Farmers' rights Loan waiver Farmers body

