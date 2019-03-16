‘22 AAP MLAs didn’t even raise a single issue’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 22 AAP MLAs didn’t raise “even a single issue on education” from March 2017 to January 2018, according to the Praja Foundation survey. The study said of these 22 AAP MLAs, 11 legislators — Akhilesh Tripathi, Devinder Sehrawat, Mahinder Yadav, Mohd. Ishraque, Prakash, Raghuvinder Shokeen, Rajesh Rishi, Rakhi Birla, Sahi Ram, Shiv Charan Goel and Som Dutt — did not raise any question on education in the last three years from February 2015 to January 2018.

In its study, the Foundation also gave a report on the performance of MCD councillors who did not raise any issue. A total of 49 councillors did not raise any question on education in the BJP-ruled MCDs in 2017-18, as per the survey. Only 11 per cent of the total 272 councillors raised more than 10 issues in the same period.

The ruling party questioned the methodology of the study. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the methodology adopted by the Foundation was “biased, no matter which schools, they are analysing”. “They can speak about anything (be it Delhi govt or MCDs). For past three years, we have been saying that the Praja Foundation is biased and works on an agenda,” he claimed.

As on why education-related questions were not raised in the Assembly, Bharadwaj said: “Questions are raised about things which are not going right and not the other way.” “In a session, we can ask only one question. Will we raise the issue of things which are in place or vice-versa? Obviously, the work in education is going fine. Why will an MLA question that? MLAs have questioned MCDs, DDA, insufficient man power in the Delhi Police.

“Praja Foundation has a flawed methodology. They are filing the RTIs to find garbage. Every MLA has to be given a chance. They (Praja) don’t have an idea about the legislative process,” the AAP spokesperson asserted.