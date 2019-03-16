Home Cities Delhi

Chirping the summer blues away

Many birds have shown myriad ways of adapting to summer, according to ornithologist C Susanth.

Published: 16th March 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Fancy turning your home into a bird haven this summer? One bustling with birding activity, where bulbuls, magpies, robins, and mynas cackle in abandon? The cruel summer always takes a toll on the avian species. With water bodies drying up and mercury climbing at a faster pace, birds are one of the most affected in the animal kingdom. Rising temperatures and climatic changes have made perceptible changes in the habits of the birds, according to ornithologists. 

Many birds have shown myriad ways of adapting to summer, according to ornithologist C Susanth. “For instance, the pond heron is normally seen near water bodies. But for the past two years, we have been seeing it in our neighbourhood, sometime as early as December. This is because of the heat,” said Susanth, founder of the birding group Warblers and Waders.  “Even the cattle egret has made its presence in our city areas, near garbage heaps, unlike earlier,” he said.

Birds have started building their nests ahead of their normal breeding season. “Woodpeckers, parakeets, barbets began nesting early and the birdlings have hatched. This could be a mechanism to beat the heat. Normally the hatching occurs in the end of March,” he said.

The ideal way to help the avian species beat the heat is by keeping bird baths in your house compound, according to birders. “We aren’t seeing a death rate in the birds, but we have encountered birdling deaths due to dehydration,” Susanth said. A bowl of water can help the birds a great deal in coping with the heat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Summer blues Birds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp