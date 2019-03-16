Nirmala Sitharaman meets Delhi BJP leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the BJP in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, on Friday started receiving feedback from party leaders in the city on the performance of the seven sitting members of parliament (MPs) and aspirants hoping to be fielded as party candidates in the elections.

A Delhi BJP functionary who is aware of the development said the minister spent about two hours with the state leaders, including district office-bearers, former MLAs, and ex-councillors, at the local unit’s headquarters.

“It is part of the election preparation. She held one-on-one meetings with several leaders today. It is an important exercise to ascertain the views of the party members before the elections. The feedback collected through direct interaction plays a crucial role in picking candidates and understanding their sentiments,” said the functionary.“Meeting by Nirmalaji indicates that the process for candidate selection has reached another level. Final names will be decided by the Parliamentary Board,” said a state unit leader.