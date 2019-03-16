Home Cities Delhi

Terror funding: ED seeks court approval to question two accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought a city court’s permission to question Altaf Ahmad Shah and another person in judicial custody in connection with a terror funding case.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought a city court’s permission to question Altaf Ahmad Shah and another person in judicial custody in connection with a terror funding case.
Altaf Ahmad Shah is the son-in-law of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The other person is Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali. Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, who is representing the central agency, told the court that the accused were required for “interrogation and recording of their statement to proceed further in the investigation”.

The court will hear the plea on March 19
In January 2018, the National Investigation Agency charge sheeted Ahmad Shah and Watali along with Pakistan-based terrorist leaders Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, seven Kashmiri separatist leaders and others in a case of terror funding in the Kashmir Valley.

They were charge sheeted under stringent anti-terror laws alleging that they hatched a conspiracy with Saeed and Salahuddin to wage war against India for the secession of Jammu and Kashmir. The separatists, who were arrested on July 24, 2017, are Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah. The agency has charged the Hurriyat leaders with acting under the overall guidance of and instructions from Saeed, Salahuddin and their “Pakistani handlers”. 
With agency inputs

