India Fashion Week: Treat to the eyes, message to the hearts

Completing the circle of life

Circle of Life by Shivani Jain uses feminine silhouettes, creating gowns and separates with intricate detailing using extensive embroidery techniques. Jain has used fabric like tulles, organza, velvet and neoprene which are rich and falls beautifully on all body forms. The collection has been inspired by the quote ‘Circle of life’ where one feels that everything in life comes to a full circle and completes each human being with amazing experiences.

Unearthing the inner beauty

Ruchi Roongta and Rashi Agarwal’s collection I am celebrates womanhood in all it’s nuances. Every outfit of the collection is a story of ordinary women with scars, marks and extra inches that the society consistently looks down upon but are combating them all with extraordinary zeal and strength. In an attempt to debunk idealisation of a uniform idea of beauty, in the silhouettes, they have introduced embroidered quilts instead of dupatta which is much more practical in a winter wedding. Quilted lehengas and saris are also there.

reinventing silhouettes Charu Parashar’s

AW’ 19 collection Avanta Gardiste has been inspired the ‘Chintz’ – floral Calico textiles of 19th century. Parashar has taken this concept cleverly and transformed it with a deep luxurious background of colours and created a stunning AW’ 19 look. The collection features age old techniques of hand embroideries and Indian handlooms fabrics to create stunning prêt look. With this print of floral and chintz, she is re-inventing the old silhouettes to create a new look. The main colours in the overall theme are navy blue, red and sea green.

The festive collection

Ashwini Reddy’s Rhea is a destination and festive ‘19 collection. The ensembles are easy breezy with intricate surface embellishments teamed with her signature floral prints. To add drama to the look, Reddy has further accessorised the outfits with embroidered belts, creating a statement for the season. Renowned actress Amyra Dastur walked the ramp as the showstopper for Reddy.

Bold and beautiful

Dolly J’s Autumn-Winter 2019 collection showcased a wide range of evening and cocktail gowns. The evening saw the designer bring in a hyper feminine collection injected with loud saturated pop colours like mint greens, candy pinks and more.

Also the collections seductive appeal is offset by 70’s florals, pleated skirts and big fur sleeves. Bows and pleated frills form an integral part of the red carpet worthy, evening ensembles. The fashion lovers were definitely in for a treat.