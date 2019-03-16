Working with Rajamouli is a huge honour: Alia Bhatt

By Express News Service

After Kalank and Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period epic, RRR. The multi-starrer film also features Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Daisy Edgar Jones. The story is set in Pre-Independence India, in 1920s, and traces the journey of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Alia’s character in the film is called Sita and will be paired opposite Ram Charan. ​

Confirming the development, Alia said, “Working with Rajamouli sir is a bigtick off my bucket list. Also, to be alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is an absolute honour. I am excited about this experience and also working in the south for the first time. I begin shoot in less than a month. I will be playing the role of Sita, and the film is set in 1920s backdrop.”

RRR will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Rajamouli’s last directorial venture, Baahubaali, released in two parts, was a global box-office hit. Alia’s last appearance was in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.