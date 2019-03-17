Home Cities Delhi

Balbir Singh Jakhar AAP's 7th Lok Sabha poll candidate, to fight from West Delhi seat

The AAP had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Published: 17th March 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

AAP's West Delhi Candidate for Lok Sabha elections Balbir Singh Jakhar (L) and senior party leader Gopal Rai during a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP Sunday declared its last candidate in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, with a senior leader saying the announcement was made seeing the Congress's "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude towards an alliance here.

Balbir Singh Jakhar will be the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat.

Names of candidates for the other six seats was announced by the party on March 2.

Elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.

The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party has waited long enough for an alliance with the Congress but seeing the "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude of the grand old party, the AAP has decided to declare the name of its seventh candidate.

He announced the name of Jakhar at a press conference here. "The AAP has declared all its seven candidates. We waited for long that all parties would join hands to beat the government but the way the Congress is behaving, irresponsibly, and has been indecisive for the past three months, the AAP has decided to take its movement (for full statehood for Delhi) forward," Rai said.

On Thursday, he had said the AAP will fight the Lok Sabha polls on the issue of full statehood and it is "late now" for talks on an alliance in Delhi.

"The country is disappointed with the Congress and our internal survey shows seven per cent vote share of the Congress.

People feel that the Congress is not serious about Delhi, so the AAP has launched a mega campaign.

"The Congress is confused and every one is giving different statements," Rai said.

Sources said the AAP was in talks with the Congress over seat sharing but both the parties wanted to contest from the same seats due to which a they could not reach a consensus.

Moreover, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has not been in favour of an alliance with AAP but many leaders and workers in the Delhi Congress were in favour of an alliance.

Announcing the name of Jakhar, Rai said he has been associated with the AAP since the Jan Lokpal Movement.

He was the president of co-ordination committee All Delhi District Court Bar Association.

The other six AAP candidates are Atishi from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal will contest from New Delhi seats.

 

