Home Cities Delhi

29 held with 3,000 pints of liquor, 12 kg cannabis in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Twenty nine people were arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday for allegedly selling illicit liquor and cannabis, the police said.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-nine people were arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday for allegedly selling illicit liquor and cannabis, the police said. The police’s crackdown comes amid restrictions clamped under the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The arrests were made in Badalpur, Rabupura, Surajpur, Ecotech 3, Dankaur in Greater Noida area, in Dadri, and in Phase 3, Sector 20, Sector 49, Phase 2 areas of Noida, an official statement said.

As many as 3,141 pints of illicit liquor were seized during the day-long operation, police said. Police also seized 12.2 kg of cannabis from suspected drug traffickers, they said. 

Overall, 14 illegal firearms, including country-made pistols, were seized from the arrested persons, police said.

Cases were registered at respective police stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp