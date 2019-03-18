Answer sheet scrutiny: High Court pulls up Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Show some magnanimity’ was the message of the Delhi High Court to the Delhi University, which is fighting a legal battle for — what, in earnest, can be counted as its cash cow — reserving its right to charge a fee to provide for re-evaluation and rechecking of answer sheets, when students ask for it.

The court observed this while hearing the case between the varsity and one of its students on March 12. It was responding to the university’s contention that it cannot allow the inspection of answer sheets under the RTI Act as it already has its own mechanism to do so and for which it charges a fee.

“Show some magnanimity. You say you can give the certified copy of the entire file, but you can’t allow the file to be inspected. This is absurd. Suppose the fee for providing the certified copy of answer script is Rs 2,000 and fee for inspection of the same is Rs 10 as per the RTI Act, then what would he prefer. He will definitely go for inspection. You cannot impose your choice over his discretion,” the court observed.

The matter, pending before the court since last September, has now been posted to July. It was first heard by the HC in September 2018, when the law student approached it.

The student chose the RTI route to seek inspection of his answer copies instead of paying a hefty sum of `1,000 and `750, charged, respectively, for re-evaluation and rechecking. When his RTI was dismissed by the university, he approached the Central Information Commission (CIC), which directed the varsity to allow the inspection.