Home Cities Delhi

Answer sheet scrutiny: High Court pulls up Delhi University

The court observed this while hearing the case between the varsity and one of its students on March 12.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Show some magnanimity’ was the message of the Delhi High Court to the Delhi University, which is fighting a legal battle for — what, in earnest, can be counted as its cash cow — reserving its right to charge a fee to provide for re-evaluation and rechecking of answer sheets, when students ask for it.

The court observed this while hearing the case between the varsity and one of its students on March 12. It was responding to the university’s contention that it cannot allow the inspection of answer sheets under the RTI Act as it already has its own mechanism to do so and for which it charges a fee.
“Show some magnanimity. You say you can give the certified copy of the entire file, but you can’t allow the file to be inspected. This is absurd. Suppose the fee for providing the certified copy of answer script is Rs 2,000 and fee for inspection of the same is Rs 10 as per the RTI Act, then what would he prefer. He will definitely go for inspection. You cannot impose your choice over his discretion,” the court observed.
The matter, pending before the court since last September, has now been posted to July. It was first heard by the HC in September 2018, when the law student approached it.

The student chose the RTI route to seek inspection of his answer copies instead of paying a hefty sum of `1,000 and `750, charged, respectively, for re-evaluation and rechecking. When his RTI was dismissed by the university, he approached the Central Information Commission (CIC), which directed the varsity to allow the inspection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp