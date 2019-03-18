Home Cities Delhi

Around 82 unlicensed arms, 16,495 litres of illicit liquor seized: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer

The officer said 257 bottles and 26,681 quarters of Indian made Foreign Liquor and 191 bottles, 131 halves and 51,788 quarters of countrymade liquor and 399 bottles of beer have been seized till now.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 82 unlicensed arms and 2,113 cartridges along with 16,495 litres of illicit liquor have been seized in the national capital since March 10 when the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Monday.

As many as 3,112 licensed arms have been deposited till now, he said. Till date, a total of 90,937 hoardings, banners or posters have been removed all over Delhi, he said.

Out of these, 30,533 were removed from New Delhi Municipal Council, 3,141 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, 41,131 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 13,721 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation and 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, he said.

Singh said 75 FIRs have also been registered under the Arms Act and 93 persons have been arrested. He said 235 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act while 242 people have been also been arrested for Excise Act violation.

"Around 16,495 litres of illicit liquor has been seized besides 94 kg narcotics. As many as 13,001 people have been booked under CrPc and Delhi police act violation. Six cases have been recorded for a violation in cases pertaining to misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors, etc," Singh told reporters.

Around two lakh people have been added to the electoral roll in Delhi in the last two months, taking the total number of eligible voters to 1.39 crore at present which includes 77,05537 men, 62,82366 women and 665 third gender voters, he added.

It also includes 1,81,756 voters between the age-group of 18-19, he said. Singh pointed out that there has been an increase of 90,000 to one lakh voters after model code of conduct came into force.

The general elections will begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23.The elections in Delhi are due on May 12.

Polling stations will be established at 2,696 locations, he said, adding 13,816 polling stations would be set up, with a model polling station in each Assembly constituency.

There would 425 critical polling stations, as per current assessment, officials said. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats and 70 Assembly constituencies.

