Delhi CEO to launch awareness drive on voter slips, cVigil app

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to raise awareness among the electorate in Delhi that a photo voter slip can no longer be used as a valid standalone identification document during the elections, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here will soon launch a campaign, officials said on Sunday.

The Delhi CEO has also stepped up its drive to raise awareness on the use of various mobile apps, including ‘cVigil’, and on the significance of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs).

‘cVigil’, which stands for “citizens’ vigil”, is an Internet-based mobile application through which a person can send to poll authorities, geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls. The app will work only during the time the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

The CEO office under its Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme is also preparing to start a campaign in both print and audio-visual media to raise awareness on the photo voter slip.

The Election Commission late February had said a photo voter slip shall no longer be used as a standalone identification document during elections, and a voter will have to carry any of the 12 approved identity cards to the polling station.

The documents accepted for identification include — EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card), passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence and service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central and state government, passbooks issued by a bank or post office, PAN card and smart card issued by the Registrar General of India.

“At present, we have intensified our campaign on raising awareness on use of ‘cVigil’ so that more number of people can report violations of the moral code of conduct for the polls. A radio spot has already been made and is being used.

Besides, we have just launched a print advertisement also,” a senior official from the programme said.