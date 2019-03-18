Delhi Metro to launch consumer survey from Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Starting Monday, commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey conducted by a global transport body across various parameters, including availability, accessibility and security, officials said on Sunday.

The Railway and Transport Strategy Centre (RTSC) in London, which manages CoMET (Community of Metros) and Nova benchmarking groups, will be conducting the ‘Sixth Customer Satisfaction Survey’ from March 18 to April 14.

“The main objective of the survey is to know what the commuters think about various aspects of metro operations, and can give feedback or suggestions on improving the quality of service,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC’s official website and submit it online by clicking on the relevant links.

The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi, said the transport body.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on all the important aspects of the metro’s functioning such as availability, accessibility, reliability, information availability, quality of service, customer care, safety and security, ease of use, information prior to travel and during the travel, comfort and crowding, it added.

“This kind of survey organised by the RTSC is being conducted by metros across the world at the same time to find out what their passengers think of the service they provide,” the DMRC said.

“These organisations will compare the results of the surveys so that they can learn from each other and work toward giving customers even better service,” it added.