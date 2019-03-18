Home Cities Delhi

Follow these tips, be carefree this Holi 

There’s no question that Holi is by far the most vibrant and colourful festival in the world, surpassing Tomatina in Spain by a long shot.

By Express News Service

Traditionally celebrated with dry gulal, today it's all about drenching in synthetic colours. The use of synthetic colours during Holi often causes severe skin irritation, dermatitis, burning and redness that can cause long term damage to skin and hair. Today there are rampant cases of toxic colourful mixes that use engine oil.   

Madhavi Irani The content chief officer of Nykaa.com talks about some basic tips that you must keep in mind to enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Pre Holi tips
■ Apply mustard oil or moisturiser all over your body including your face before stepping out to play Holi. Do this at least 30 minutes before you plan to step out so the moisturiser has time to settle into the pores. This prevents the colour from sticking to your skin and makes it easier to scrub off later. Also apply a thick layer of a good sunscreen with at least SPF 50 all over your arms, legs and face as an added layer of 
protection and to prevent tanning and sun burn.
■ Generously oil your strands before playing with colours to form a protective shield on your hair and prevent the colour from seeping into your scalp. Do this overnight so the oil coats the follicles evenly.
■ Your lips are equally susceptible to catch colour. Your lips have no oil glands and are prone to chipping and flaking, so protecting them with a 
lip balm with SPF is equally important. 
■ Protecting your nails is also important as they bear the brunt of all that colour. To protect your nails from Holi colours, you must apply nail paint. Start by applying a top coat for added protection and to prevent staining nails. After the festivities are over, simply remove with a acetone-free nail polish remover.

