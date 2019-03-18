Jaitley accuses opposition alliance of opportunism; Kejriwal hits back 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday engaged in a war of words on Twitter with BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the possibility of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress alliance.

“The opportunism in this coalition is writ large. Sections of the Congress & the AAP are talking of an alliance. AAP was formed as a reaction against the Congress corruption. Today it is kneeling down before the Congress. TDP formed as an alternative is willing to join Congress,” Jaitley tweeted.

In response, Delhi Chief Minister posted an advice that Jaitley should leave Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in the interest of the country.

“Sir, our country is of greatest importance. Earlier, the fight was against corruption by Congress. Today, Modi and Shah are the biggest threat to the country,” he tweeted.

FOLLOW OUR LOK SABHA POLL COVERAGE HERE

“It is the religion of every patriot to eliminate these two with the full strength. You also detach from them, keeping the country’s interest above,” he tweeted.

The narrative around the possibility of the alliance has been highly charged.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sheila Dikshit had definitively dismissed the possibility of an alliance with the ruling party earlier this month.

Along the same lines, senior leaders of the AAP including minister Gopal Rai had also closed off any possibility of the talks, although the party had not announced a candidate on one of Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats.

The six candidates were announced earlier in the month.