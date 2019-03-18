Launchpad:  Expanding vision

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Tata Motors has been a regular at the Geneva Motor Show for over a decade and they have used this platform to showcase their best. The company revealed their line-up of next-gen passenger vehicles that included the Altroz premium hatchback, a new small SUV concept called the H2X and the seven-seater version of Harrier has been christened as the Buzzard.

Buzzard and Buzzard Sport

The Buzzard Sport is essentially the international version of the five- seater Harrier that made its Indian debut in January this year. Buzzard is the seven-seater version of the same, the plans for which the manufacturer had revealed early on. Just like the Harrier, the Buzzard is based on the OMEGA Architecture that essentially utilizes the D8 platform that underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. It is a stylish people carrier and will be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Altroz

The Altroz is set to make its India debut by mid-2019 and is based on Tata’s Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture. The premium hatchback boasts of a futuristic design that is modular and light and is touted to come with class-leading features in terms of space, performance and on-board technology. The car will challenege the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which dominates this segment. Incidentally, the manufacturer also showcased an EV version of the Altroz.

H2X Concept

Set to make inroads in the compact SUV segment in the near future with the production version of the H2X, Tata Motors sure has their gameplan sorted! This sub-compact SUV concept is also based on the ALFA architecture that the Altroz is built on, however, it carries a macho style that is dynamic and rather expressive. It has been designed to offer a spacious cabin and is touted to be powered by efficient yet performance oriented engine options.