Top 5 destinations to celebrate Holi 

With the festival of colours around the corner, we have a long-weekend ahead of us to get away from the hustle bustle of city life. There are many places across India where Holi is celebrated with much grandeur, and here follows a few notable ones. Travelyaari, an online bus booking platform tells us more.

Braj ki Holi

As goes the legend, Krishna spent his childhood in Brajbhoomi near Mathura and Vrindavan. Here, Holi is a spectacular affair as the festivities continue for a week. Whether one goes to the Banke Bihari temple or the Radha Krishna temple, the larger-than-life celebrations never fail to leave tourists awestruck. Another major attraction of Mathura and Vrindavan during Holi is the vibrant procession from Vishram Ghat to Holi Gate, with thousands of devotees and tourists from around the world participating in the event.

Lath Maar Holi

If you are looking for a unique Holi experience, look no further than Barsana and Nandagaon. It is believed that Krishna visited Barsana to play Holi with his beloved Radha. Adhering to the age-old traditions, men from Nandagaon travel to Barsana to play Holi with the women there. The women, dressed as Radha, chase the men and playfully beat them with sticks, which signifies the name ‘Lath Maar Holi’. The main celebrations take place around the Shri Radha Rani Temple for two days.

Royal Holi in Udaipur

Set amidst the majestic Aravalli Hills, Udaipur has been a popular destination during festivities, drawing tourists from all over the globe. With its ornate places, turquoise lakes and bustling streets, the City of Lakes celebrates Holi in an exuberant manner. The one-of-a-kind celebrations start with the burning of Holika just outside the Jagdish Temple, with the members of the royal family arriving there in an extravagant procession along with beautifully decorated elephants and camels. Music, folk dance performances, and firecrackers set the mood for the festival. The following day, locals and tourists come together to play with colours on the streets of Udaipur.

Basanta Utsav

Holi is observed as Basanta Utsav or Spring Festival in Shantiniketan. Famous Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore started the tradition of celebrating Holi as an annual event. Till date, students from Vishwa Bharati University organise cultural programmes and dance performances to welcome spring, the season of hope. Attracting numerous foreign tourists, Holi celebrations in Shantiniketan is a perfect amalgamation of colours and traditions.

The South Indian style

The festival of colours is best celebrated in North India, but Hampi in Karnataka is one destination where thousands of Indian and foreign tourists flock together during Holi. Ranked among the top destinations of India during Holi, the festivities in the ancient city of Hampi go on for two straight days. On the eve of Holi, people gather on the streets to play with colours while dancing to the drum beats. As part of the tradition, following the celebrations, they take a dip in Tungabhadra River to wash off the colours.

The trend

Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Expedia in India says, “With Holi arriving around the corner, we have observed change in outlook towards celebrating festivals in India. While the trend of travelling during festive break has been popular, we have also seen people embracing cross-culture festivals in order to travel and explore destinations with their loved ones. People are increasingly choosing to celebrate Holi outside their city either in resorts with a close group of family and friends or taking in the experiences of the most famous Holi celebrations across the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.”

