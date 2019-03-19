Home Cities Delhi

‘AAP will file corruption complaints against PM’

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose is tipped to become the country’s first Lokpal.

Published: 19th March 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said his party will file complaints of corruption on the Rafale fighter jet deal and Sahara-Birla papers case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the soon to be constituted Lokpal.“The Aam Aadmi Party will file complaints of corruption against the Prime Minister in the Rafale fighter jets case and the Sahara-Birla diaries.  There are questions that why it took five years for the ‘chowkidaar’ (read, PM Modi) to appoint a Lokpal. It is a matter of shame for the prime minister that it took him this long for its appointment,” the AAP leader told the media.

AAP leader Gopal Rai addresses
a press conference in New Delhi
on Monday | Parveen Negi

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose is tipped to become the country’s first Lokpal.
“What is very strange is that the Lokpal movement saw many BJP leaders on the stage who promised a strong Lokpal, but after their government was formed at the Centre in May 2014, the BJP forgot about its promise to the country,” he said.

The AAP leader wondered what took the government so long to appoint the Lokpal. “With big proclamations of ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Doonga’, why did it take the Modi government five years to appoint a Lokpal, which they had promised before 2014 elections,” Rai asked.

Senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge has also dubbed the appointment of first Lokpal an election gimmick, asking why did the Centre suddenly made the appointment ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Rai claimed the AAP waited long “enough” for the Congress and now there was no question of taking back its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party on Sunday named its candidates for all the seven seats in Delhi.“We waited enough for the Congress but there was no formal communication from them. With the election so close, we cannot waste our time. We don’t want to spend even a single second thinking about the alliance now. We’ve announced our last candidate for Delhi and now there is no possibility that we will roll back any of our candidates. All our seven candidates will contest,” he said, adding Congress was not serious about Delhi.

Did Sheila write to Rahul?
Asked if Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has written to party president Rahul Gandhi on the issue of allying with the AAP, senior leader Rajesh Lilothia said, “We write to him (Rahul) often but what we write cannot be shared with the media.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Gopal Rai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp