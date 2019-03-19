Home Cities Delhi

Government to challenge HC order allowing schools to hike fees

The city government has decided to challenge the High Court order which set aside a rule barring private schools built on public land to hike fees without seeking prior permission. 

Published: 19th March 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 325 private schools in the city are built on government land.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government has decided to challenge the High Court order which set aside a rule barring private schools built on public land to hike fees without seeking prior permission. The Delhi High Court had last week allowed private unaided schools in the city to go ahead with an interim hike in fees to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission on salaries of teachers and other employees.

“This condition (permission for hike in fees) was part of the agreement that the government had made with such schools at the time of allotting land. Also, if they get a free hand to arbitrarily hike fees ultimately parents will suffer, which we are not in favour of. So we will challenge the order,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.As many as 325 private schools in the city, including some well-known ones, are built on government land.

The High Court observed that “so long as the fees charged by the concerned educational institution(s) did not amount to ‘commercialization of education’, thus understood, the Constitution clearly advocates a ‘hands off’ approach by the government, insofar as the establishment and administration of the institution, including the fixation of fees by it, was concerned. This would also immunise the institution from being called upon to explain its receipts and expenses, as before a chartered accountant”.

The court added that the interim hike did not infract the fundamental rights, either of the institution or of those to whom it imparted education and therefore, it “was perfectly in order”. In 2017, the DoE had allowed an “interim fee hike” up to 15 per cent provided they get their financial accounts audited in a fixed period of time. With agency inputs

