Holi special: An experiential music festival

By Express News Service

Celebrate Holi with colour, music and entertainment at Holi Moo! Festival, the multi-genre festival which is back with its 13th edition. And like every year, the festival will blaze a trail across Delhi with pre-festival gigs at ten of the city’s cultural hotspots. With some of the most sought-after artists, games and specially crafted cocktails, these evenings are awaited year-round by the city’s culturati.

Talking about the festival, Anshuman Ghulati, the festival director, says, “The festival had a very humble beginning. Just a group of friends and musicians getting together to celebrate a special Holi in their own flavour, away from the hooliganism that Holi had come to be associated with.”

Now a must-attend event for music fans in the country, Holi Moo! Festival has grown to a multi-genre, multi-stage music festival. “From there it has grown to gain organic fame worldwide as our expat patrons have shared their experiences with their friends both online and offline, and carried through a word-of-mouth campaign of sorts that has exceeded all our expectations. Thanks to that we get inquiries starting April-May from as far as Panama about when tickets will be launched for next year’s Holi Moo!”

Across four distinct stages this year, the festival will present established and upcoming artists from genres like World Music, Indie and Experimental, Hip Hop, and Electronica. The festival also has a safe, secure and welcoming environment for all revellers, with an opportunity to play the traditional festival of Holi with eco-friendly, organic gulal and raise the tempo of the revelry with traditional Indian dhols (drums) and performers.

Date: March 21

Venue: Asiad Tower Lawns, Asiad Village, Siri Fort

Timings: Noon to 7 pm