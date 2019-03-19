Model code: 90,000 hoardings pulled down in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 90,000 public hoardings, banners and posters bearing images of party leaders or political references were removed in Delhi in last one week since enforcement of model code of conduct (MCC) for the general elections. In addition to this, four FIRs or Daily Diary (DD) entries were registered against Aam Aadmi Party (2) and Bharatiya Janata Party (1).

“We have a separate team of Returning Officer (RO) for all seven parliamentary constituencies. Each group comprises officials of the municipal corporations. As soon as, any violation is detected, municipal officials are directed to take action,” Satnam Singh, special chief electoral office (CE) said on Monday.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections, mainly with regard to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions and general conduct. It comes into effect as soon as polls are announced. The EC had announced the schedule for the polls on March 10. Delhi votes on May 12.

The maximum publicity materials were removed from areas falling under South Delhi Municipal Corporation. In areas falling under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), 30, 533 and 2,411 hoardings and banner were removed.

Singh said 82 unlicensed arms and 2,113 cartridges or explosive materials were seized. “The police have their own procedure. They put posts and barricades across the city after the MCC is enforced. They also stop issuance of new arms licenses during this period and acquire licensed arms too. So far, the police have deposited 3,112 licensed arms,” said Singh.

As many as 13,001 people have been booked under sections of CRPC and Delhi Police Act as preventive measures for conduct of smooth and violence free elections in the city. A total of 235 FIRs were registered and 242 arrested under the Excise Act. “Till date, 257 bottles, 24, 681 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor and 191 bottles, 131 halves, 51,787 quarters of country liquor and 399 beer bottles were seized,” according to details provided by the poll office.

Another official said the pictures of political leaders were to be removed even from official websites of government departments. After the announcement of election dates, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had issued directions to three municipal corporations-- north, south and east corporations, NDMC, Delhi Police and district election officers. Also, six cases have been registered against various violations such as misuse of vehicles, loudspeakers, illegal meetings, and gratifications till March 18.