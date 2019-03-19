No alliance with Congress in Delhi for Lok Sabha Polls: AAP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday made it clear that there would neither be any alliance with the Congress nor would it withdraw any of its nominees for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, a day after declaring its candidate for the seventh seat.

Asserting that "enough is enough", senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said these are the final seven candidates of the party and there is no question of "any rollback".

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats.

On Sunday, the party declared its last candidate in the city, with the senior party leader saying the announcement was made seeing the Congress' "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude towards an alliance.

"Despite facing stiff opposition from its workers, AAP was open to an alliance with Congress in Delhi, but after waiting for so long and constantly hearing conflicting statements from the party, we have decided that enough is enough and now even if the Congress approaches us with a proposal there would be no alliance in Delhi," Rai said.

He said there has been no communication from the Congress and it clearly shows that the grand old party is "not serious" about elections in Delhi.

"It could be seen that where the Congress is serious there they are announcing their candidates. They are talking to media, but except one there has been no official meeting with us. The Congress is behaving as if they have the government," he said.

"Our internal survey has revealed that in Delhi there is a direct fight between BJP and AAP. We don't want to waste a single second and that is why we announced the name of our seventh candidate," Rai said.

The BJP and the Congress have not yet declared their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

There were rumours of an alliance between the Congress-AAP last week when the Congress decided to seek feedback from its booth-level workers on a tie-up with the AAP.

"There are many leaders and workers in Delhi Congress who are in favour of an alliance with AAP. But a final call in this regard will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi," senior Congress leader P C Chacko had said earlier.

Rai said the party's manifesto would focus on women's safety, admissions in colleges, employment, and all these issues are related to Delhi's statehood, which is the AAP's main agenda.

He said a massive rally would be organised in West Delhi that would see participation from its Lok Sabha candidate for the area B S Jakhar.

"This rally would kick start the party's election campaign for West Delhi," he added.

Elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.

The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.