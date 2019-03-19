Home Cities Delhi

No rowdyism: Traffic police makes elaborate security measures for Holi

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety and security of people during the Holi festival on March 21, officials said Monday.

Published: 19th March 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safety and security of people during the Holi festival on March 21, officials said Monday. Teams with alcometers have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators.  “As per the Supreme Court’s directions, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and speeding, driving license will also be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum 3 months,” K Jegadesan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.  

The action shall be initiated against registered car owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or driving without a license, he said. Motorists were advised to obey the traffic rules and not to drink and drive, observe speed limits, obey traffic signals and two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding. 

Another meeting was held by the proctor’s office of the University of Delhi with Delhi Police officials, DTC, Delhi Metro officials and hostel, department and college authorities regarding steps to be taken to prevent Holi hooliganism.  The meeting was chaired by Neeta Sehgal, Proctor, University of Delhi and co-chaired by Shyama Rath, Foreign Students’ Advisor (FSA), University of Delhi on March 12 at around 3 pm in the Conference Centre.

The proctor made the request to these authorities to increase vigil at the gates of their respective premises and stop entries of unauthorised persons inside the campus. With agency inputs 

Petty matters, grievous injuries
Holi revelries have led to many unwanted incidents. Last year, a man was stabbed multiple times and beaten in Khanpur. The man’s ‘fault’ was to stop a group from beating a boy for throwing water balloons

