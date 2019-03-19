Home Cities Delhi

Truck driver arrested for mowing down three

Published: 19th March 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:17 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three people were killed while two others were injured early on Monday after a speeding truck hit them, a few minutes after they met with another accident when a car rammed their auto-rickshaw, a senior police officer said.Police said the accident occurred at 12.15 a.m. in Shastri Park area of east Delhi when Chandar, 53, Zahid Hussain, 40, Jamil Ahmed, 40, Danish, 26 and Mehraj, 26, all residents of Seelampur, were standing on a road in Shastri Park after their auto-rickshaw was hit by a car.

“While they were talking to some bystanders about the accident, a speeding truck, coming from the Kashmiri Gate side, mowed them down. Chandar, Ahmed and Hussain died on the spot, while Danish and Mehraj were admitted to a nearby hospital from where they were later discharged,” DCP, Northeast, AK 
Thakur said.

He said police traced and arrested the truck driver, identified as Manohar Lal, and allegedly drunk.
 Manohar, a resident of Najafgarh, ran over a group of labourers who were a part of a crowd that had gathered on the road following an accident between a car and an auto-rickshaw. The bystanders caught hold of Manohar and handed him over to the police. A case was registered against him at the Shastri Park police station.

