A solution for getting clean, flawless skin

Published: 20th March 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

Revlon  presents its latest PhotoReady Insta-Filter Foundation, a gen-next establishment with an implicit blender that makes it possible to realize a spotless finish. Powered with high-definition filter technology, it captures and transforms light to create a soft-focus effect, resulting in an all-around flawless look, equivalent to an insta-filter!

Available in six shades to suit varying skin tones, it lasts all day. It has a unique built-in blender whose shape fits the bend of your face enabling you to apply easily. Further, since it is anti- microbial, cleaning it afterwords is much less demanding.
 

