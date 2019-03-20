Eco-friendly colours for a safe and happy Holi

Urvashi Vats By

Express News Service

The colours available in the market for Holi include chemicals which are harmful for the skin. Allergy and rashes appear on skin because of which many problems can arise. Why not take time and use natural colours to play Holi so that this festival of colours really becomes a festival of happiness.In the morning, apply a little oil on your skin, and always try to save your face from chemicals and grease. If unfortunately, it gets on your face then don’t rub the face, and don’t wash your face with caustic soda or detergent soap. Instead use a good soap with firm hands.

After that apply ubtan on the face. Likewise for cleaning colour from hair, apply oil on the scalp and keep your head covered. Always wear full sleeves suits as it protects the skin from getting affected by colours.

How to Make Natural Colours

Green colour - For making green colour use mehendi. With mehendi mix cornflour, you can make a dry green colour. Always remember that gooseberry should not be in mehendi. If you want to make this colour dark then mix water in it. If it will get into hair it will not spoil them.Yellow colour - Turmeric and gram flour can be a mix to prepare yellow colour. For making this colour the proportion in which you will take gram flour and turmeric will be 1:2. It can be usually used as ubtan in homes as it helps in making the skin glow.

Red colour - To make the red colour you can use red chandan powder. In this mix powder of dry hibiscus flowers. It will make gulal more fragrant and red. For making wet red colour take two spoons of red chandan powder and mix one-litre water in it and boil it.Pink colour - For making pink colour beetroot can be used. Take one beetroot, cut it into slices and grind it and soak it in one-litre water whole night. In the morning boil this water and make it thick. Then mix water in it and play.

Blue colour- For making blue colour take the beans that grow on nil like plants and grind and boil it in water. Likewise, dry the hibiscus flowers and grind. It can also be used to prepare a blue colour.

The writer is an expert at Momspresso.