Delhi Metro to run after 2.30 pm on Holi

DCP, North, Nupur Prasad said patrolling has been intensified and picket teams comprising women police personnel have been deployed in the North Campus area especially near the hostels.

Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2 pm and will run as per schedule thereafter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on Holi , when the police have taken extensive measures across the national capital to keep a check on illegal activities that take place during the festivities. Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2 pm and will run as per schedule thereafter, the DMRC said. On the day of the ‘Holi’ (March 21), services will start from 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro, including Airport Express Line, the DMRC statement said.

DCP, Southwest, Devender Arya said extra pickets have been ordered where women personnel have been deployed along with their male counterparts to ensure women can easily approach them. Patrolling has been stepped up in the South Campus area and two special pickets have been placed outside Moti Lal Nehru College and the main entrance of South Campus.

DCP, North, Nupur Prasad said patrolling has been intensified and picket teams comprising women police personnel have been deployed in the North Campus area especially near the hostels. PCR vans and women motorists will be extensively patrolling in the area. 

As per the Supreme Court’s directions, in cases of drink-driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and overspeeding, driving license will be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jegadesan said. Motorists have been advised to obey the traffic rules and not to drink and drive, observe speed limits, obey traffic signals, and two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding.With agency inputs

