NGT wants details of rainwater harvesting systems in Kendriya, Navodaya Vidyalayas

The NGT has sought to know the status of installation of rainwater harvesting systems in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas from the Ministry of Human Resource Development within a week.

NGT had slammed the Delhi government for its failure to install rainwater harvesting system in schools and colleges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The NGT has sought to know the status of installation of rainwater harvesting systems in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas from the Ministry of Human Resource Development within a week. The green panel rejected the request of two schools which sought exemption them from paying Rs 5 lakh as environmental compensation for failing to install the rainwater harvesting systems.  It said the two schools did not approach on time to get an exemption.

“The counsel for the MHRD submits that so far as installation of rainwater harvesting systems in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas is concerned, he has received the requisite information and therefore he seeks short time to file affidavit on record with regard to the status of rainwater harvesting system in these schools,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal’s direction came on a plea filed by city resident Mahesh Chandra Saxena. The North MCD informed the tribunal that there are 568 sites where educational institutions are being run and rainwater harvesting systems are installed at 382 sites.  “It has been submitted that at 29 sites, the installation work is in progress. In respect of 84 sites, it is not feasible to have rainwater harvesting systems,” the bench noted.

The NDMC informed the tribunal that there are 44 sites where educational institutions are being run and the rainwater harvesting systems are functional at 28 sites. The East MCD submitted that there are 232 sites, out of which rainwater harvesting systems are functional at 210 sites.The NGT had directed the Delhi government to act against unauthorised water extraction in city. It had imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on educational institutions for failing to install rainwater harvesting systems. With agency inputs

Steps taken

  • Harvesting systems are installed at 382 sites in North MCD areas
  • In East MCD areas, harvesting systems are functional at 210 sites
