Union minister reminds Dikshit, Kejriwal of corruption charges

Published: 20th March 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

The poster outside BJP leader Vijay Goel’s residence | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Vijay Goel on Tuesday took potshots at the AAP and the Congress as words spread that a section of Delhi Congress leaders wanted an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.“If the Congress, under the presidency of Sheila Dikshit, allies with the AAP, then either Sheila Dikshit should resign from her post or she should accept the corruption charges Kejriwal had leveled against her,” Goel tweeted.

In 2013, Kejriwal had vowed that he will put Dikshit behind bars within 24 hours of getting elected alleging she is “smeared with colours of corruption” related to Commonwealth games, water tankers scam among others.“It is ironical that Sheila Dikshit herself is the Delhi Pradesh Congress President and under her leadership this unholy alliance is getting formed.

I wanted to ask whether Kejriwal will withdraw his serious charges of corruption against her or will she resign from her position,” Goel said in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.The BJP leader added that he would light a fire against the “corruption of Congress and AAP” on the eve of Holi on March 19. Incidentally, Goel has also put up a poster outside his official residence in which he attacks both Dikshit and Kejriwal over graft charges.

Though Dikshit and Congress working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia, and Devendra Yadav had written to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against a coalition with AAP last week, talks were revived on Tuesday after NCP boss Sharad Pawar intervened in the matter.  

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu had been pressing AAP’s convener Arvind Kejriwal and Gandhi to stitch an alliance. 

