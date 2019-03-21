AAP hurt religious sentiments with poster, BJP complains to poll panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India on Wednesday highlighting alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The delegation was led by leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta. It alleged that the ruling party in question is playing the religious card to disturb communal harmony.

After meeting election commissioner Sunil Arora, Gupta confirmed the complaint against AAP and said the party is running a misinformation campaign in a concentrated manner with the help of call centres.

“The commission has not prevented the Delhi Police from taking action against the defaulting call centres. The police are free to take necessary action as per rules. The BJP will shortly call upon the Police Commissioner to ensure that action against call centres spreading misinformation is taken to its logical conclusion,” the BJP leader said.

The AAP has earlier alleged that the staff members of a call centre hired by the party to inform Delhiites about the electoral rolls, was being harassed by the Delhi police. The BJP delegation comprised of south Delhi MP, Delhi BJP vice president Rajiv Babbar, and other leaders. The delegation also submitted three CDs to substantiate their complaints against the call centres along with a copy of an FIR against AAP for hurting religious sentiments.

Seeking strong deterrent action against AAP’s convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders, Gupta said that the AAP had used pictures of a cow and a calf, which hurts religious sentiments. On Sunday, the Delhi BJP requested the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi to appoint special observers at mosques to prevent any attempt to influence voters on “religious lines” during the Lok Sabha election.In a letter, its legal department convener Neeraj cited attempts by some AAP leaders to polarise voters.

Centre tried to stop projects planned for Delhi: CM

After Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticised the AAP government of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday alleged that the Centre had tried to stop projects, including schools and hospitals, planned for the people. His reaction came on Jaitley’s tweet saying democracy elected governments are intended to cooperate.