Enjoy Phoolon ki Holi at Iskcon in Dwarka

This year lovers of the vibrant festival of Holi have something novel to look forward to…Holi-leela in all its splendour with pigments of flower petals! Guests at this year’s Holi celebrations at ISKCON Dwarka can enjoy playing with flower petals and colours made from floral ingredients, just like it used to be in the days of yore.

The ‘phoolon ki Holi’ celebrations will take place between 2:00pm and 9:00pm today at ISKCON temple, Sector 13 in Dwarka. “We are very excited to give followers of Krishna not just an opportunity to play with Him, but do it in a way that was done in ancient times.

Flowers are considered a pure and holy way to worship the Gods,” says Amala Krishna Das, ISKCON Dwarka. Later there will be a Fancy Dress competition at 2.30pm while the evening will witness a drama by the ISKCON Youth Forum.