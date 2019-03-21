Home Cities Delhi

Go for colours made from real flowers

In full bloom, they were a sight to behold.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

In full bloom, they were a sight to behold. Then they matured. But as they did, each flower aged with grace. When their time had come, they lay scattered on the blessed grounds of temples in Delhi, awaiting due deliverance. But right then, their fate began to be re-written.

Picked up by gentle hands, these whithered flowers got a new lease of life. They were made, and continue to be made, into sprightly Holi colours through a three-year long association with Prabhat, an NGO where these are created under the Avacayam programme supported by Kama Ayurveda.

This initiative has a two-pronged impact. Firstly, it generates income for the differently-abled by imparting skill training to make these colours. Secondly, it offers people not just natural colours but also meaningful outreach through its flower waste recycling. 

The special edition box comes as a thanks-giving gesture to nature that has given the brand its unique identity of pureness. On every purchase of `4,500 and upwards, this box is given complimentary as gratitude to customers for believing in and supporting conscious practices. The box comprises the entire Rose and Jasmine range from the brand such as Body Cleanser, Moisturiser and Hair Cleanser along with a rose soap and the signature rose pure water. It will be available until March 31.

Comments

