He gave a new address to artists

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Avocal campaigner for inclusive design of public spaces, noted architect Atul Gupta, (president, Architects Association of Noida) is equally vocal when it comes to arts too. The fact that most private art galleries are out of reach of the new and upcoming artists considering the hefty amount they charge while the government ones are unavailable since they are booked much in advance by senior artists bothered him a lot. His heart bled when he saw upcoming artists running from pillar to post with their canvases under one arm.

a workshop for kids in progress

at the Rangmudra Art Gallery in Sector 63, Noida.

That was when, in 2015, he opened one floor of his office building in Sector 63, Noida to artists.Three years back, Gupta started an art gallery, Rangmudra Centre for Arts, with the sole intent of making art available to all. “I strongly feel that the cost barrier of art should be broken and everyone should be able to afford it,” he says.

“My objective in opening Rangmudra was to promote all kinds of arts and to connect artists with people and people with art. This is the reason I kept it a purely non-commercial venture,” he adds. Rangmudra Centre for Arts organized a number of solo and group shows. Prominent among those include a four-day exhibition-cum-art camp for the budding artists in Dec 2016 and regional art show early this year.

During the Dec 2016 show, a number of senior artists like Prem Singh, Seema Pandey and Vazda Khan interacted with the young artists. The Regional Arts Exhibition 2018 was a show put up by Lalit Kala Academy wherein a number of senior artists, including noted Padma awardee sculptor Ram Sutar blessed the participants.

True to his words, Gupta did not charge a single penny from any of the artists whose shows he has held so far. “Rangmudra is a platform for budding artists who don’t have resources to hire a gallery to display their art,” he says adding that his intent is also to organize interactive sessions on various subjects related to Art.

“It is sad but true that the biggest barrier in development of art is the price per sq. ft. which some artists have started putting on their art pieces. This cost factor dissuades people and serves no purpose for the artists themselves. Buying art is not a piece of cloth or floor tiles which can be tagged on sq. ft,” he signs off.