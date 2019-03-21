JNUSU to be allowed in university’s statuatory meets 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) to attend important welfare meetings. The court was hearing a plea filed challenging the varsity’s decision restraining them from participating in the statutory meetings.

“The matter will be now listed on July 17. Till then, the minutes dated February 15, related to the issue of circular to all deans of schools/chairperson of centres/special centres restraining the students to attend meetings of various bodies at school/centre level shall be kept in abeyance as no prejudice shall be caused in attending such welfare meetings by students’ union,” Justice Yogesh Khanna said. Balaji, in his plea said that the university had barred them from performing their duties for not providing separate bills of their individual poll expenses.