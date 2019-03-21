Home Cities Delhi

Nigerian beaten up by locals for assaulting cops in Dwarka Mor

A 35-year-old Nigerian national was beaten up by a group of locals for manhandling two traffic constables who stopped him in west Delhi’s Dwarka for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 35-year-old Nigerian national was beaten up by a group of locals for manhandling two traffic constables who stopped him in west Delhi’s Dwarka for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet. A police officer said the incident occurred on Monday morning. “A PCR call was received at 10.40 am regarding a quarrel. When the police reached the spot, it was found that the Nigerian tried to escape a challan and picked a fight with two traffic police constables,” he said. 

“The people around found him physically attacking the two (constables). So they interfered and started beating him up,” he added. The foreigner has been identified as Prince. “He was riding his scooter without wearing a helmet at Dwarka Mor. One constable tried to stop him and he escaped while the other one a bit ahead got hold of him. Not ready to pay the challan, he started fighting,” the police officer said. 

On the basis of the complaint received by the Traffic Police, a case has been registered against Prince under Sections 186 (of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (sssault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is ongoing, said the officer. 

