Three days of glitz, glamour and razzmatazz end on a high note

Published: 21st March 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:01 AM

A view of Tina Ranka’s show which portrayed bright colours, beautiful embroidery, stones and drapes that make outfits more classy.

LITZ, glamour and razzmatazz — it was all about high fashion and up style sensibilities. Bruna Abdullah, famous for Bollywood movie Grand Masti, looked stunning as she flaunted the gorgeous ensemble of Amaavi by Khushbu Davary at Asia Lifestyle Week. Raising the mercury level of the Capital, the event  was all about haute couture. It was an interesting gig where singer Zubin sang and the stunning beauty Bruna Abdullah walked the ramp. Significantly, this was the first time that there was live singing with the fashion walk on the runway. 

Rosy Ahluwalia’s show

Presented by Thomsen, Asia Lifestyle Week showcased a three-day lifestyle extravaganza recently at DLF Place, Saket. While the first two days were dedicated to exhibition the third day witnessed a gala fashion show.  The designers  showcased different hues and shades of spring, promoting a variety of Asian culture and traditions.

Amaavi by Khushbu Davaray showcased journey from darkness to light. The collection of Singapore fame Evanna by Vandana Talwar was all about free spirit. It featured lightweight silhouettes in satin, silk satin, georgette, chiffon and fine silks that are perfect for a summer wardrobe. Kiki Diva by Mayura displayed only combed and organic yarn. 

Tina Ranka showed bright colours beautiful embroidery, stones and drapes that make outfits more classy and wearable. Adi by Aditya Khandelwl was an amalgamation of creative bursts of innovation and design to assemble a niche high end collection appealing to the masses that are on the lookout for style statement masterpieces. 

Rosy Ahluwalia showcased on the theme of sufi and displaying ensemble in white. Ashfaque Ahmad showcased at the Grand Finale section displaying high end couture with perfect hand work and embroidery.Thomsen Germany showcased its entire range products, including pillows and mattresses. 

