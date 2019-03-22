Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal's 'swastika' tweet, says it is a violation of poll code

The AAP was forced to come out with a clarification saying it was not 'Swastik' but the Nazi symbol that the AAP leader had tweeted.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Friday lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his controversial tweet that depicted his party symbol, a broom chasing a "Hindu swastika", saying it is a violation of the model code of conduct and aims at disrupting communal harmony.

The Aam Aadmi Party should be invalidated and strict action should be taken against it for attempts to incite communal tension, Gupta said.

The tweet, posted late night on March 20, triggered an uproar on the social media, with the Twitterati slamming the Delhi chief minister for his post, prompting the ruling party to come out with a clarification saying it was not 'Swastik' but the Nazi symbol that the AAP leader had tweeted.

"It is not only an objectionable tweet aimed at disrupting the communal harmony but also a violation of the model code of conduct. What is the kind of message he (Kejriwal) wants to send out? We demand that their party is invalidated and strict action taken against them for attempts to incite communal tension," Gupta told reporters.

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday alleged that the AAP was trying to incite communal tensions by "politicising the cow" and said it would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

The BJP's reaction had come on a tweet by AAP Lok Sabha poll candidate Raghav Chadha in which he wrote "door to door campaigning by BJP" and posted a photo of a cow and a calf standing at the doorstep of a house.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Model Code of Conduct swastika Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp