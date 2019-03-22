Home Cities Delhi

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls 

BJP sources said Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

Published: 22nd March 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 04:27 PM

Gautam Gambhir with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir Friday joined the BJP and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital.

The former opening batsman joined the party here in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Gambhir played a key role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T-20 World Cup.

He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award.

BJP sources said Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

A final decision is yet to be taken though, they added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

 

