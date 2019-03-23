Army to finally induct first-ever indigenous guns

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: March 26 will be a red letter day for the Indian Army as it will induct the country’s first ever indigenously built artillery guns named Dhanush. In all, 114 guns with 80 per cent indigenous content will be inducted. Six of these guns, which have better range and array of weapons, will be handed over to the Army by the Ordinance Factory Jabalpur at a formal ceremony, while 18 more will be added at the end of the year.

The cost of each gun, which also has electronic sites is about `14 crore, which is much lower than the per unit cost of Bofors. Dhanush can travel in difficult terrains and target enemy targets both day and night.

Prashant Prasanna, PRO Ordinance Factory, Jabalpur said, “By March 2020, 18 guns will be finished and by 2022 all 114 guns have to be manufactured.

This Field Howitzer has advance features like the Inertial Navigation System, Muzzle Velocity radar systems, ballistic computer, auto laying system which gives freedom to either lay manually or getting it done automatically.” Lieutenant-General VK Chaturvedi (Retd), a former artillery officer, said Dhanush has great potential. “If the gun does well the whole world would like to buy from India.”

US-made Chinook to be inducted by IAF

The US made CH-47F (I) Chinook, an advanced multi-mission helicopter, will be inducted in the IAF on March 25 at an induction ceremony at the Base Repair Depot in Chandigarh. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, and Western Air Command Air Marshal R Nambiar are expected to attend the ceremony