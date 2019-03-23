Home Cities Delhi

Army to finally induct first-ever indigenous guns

March 26 will be a red letter day for the Indian Army as it will induct the country’s first ever indigenously built artillery guns named Dhanush.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  March 26 will be a red letter day for the Indian Army as it will induct the country’s first ever indigenously built artillery guns named Dhanush. In all, 114 guns with 80 per cent indigenous content will be inducted. Six of these guns, which have better range and array of weapons, will be handed over to the Army by the Ordinance Factory Jabalpur at a formal ceremony, while 18 more will be added at the end of the year.

The cost of each gun, which also has electronic sites is about `14 crore, which is much lower than the per unit cost of Bofors. Dhanush can travel in difficult terrains and target enemy targets both day and night. 
Prashant Prasanna, PRO Ordinance Factory, Jabalpur said, “By March 2020, 18 guns will be finished and by 2022 all 114 guns have to be manufactured.

This Field Howitzer has advance features like the Inertial Navigation System, Muzzle Velocity radar systems, ballistic computer, auto laying system which gives freedom to either lay manually or getting it done automatically.” Lieutenant-General VK Chaturvedi (Retd), a former artillery officer, said Dhanush has great potential. “If the gun does well the whole world would like to buy from India.”

US-made Chinook to be inducted by IAF
The US made CH-47F (I) Chinook, an advanced multi-mission helicopter, will be inducted in the IAF on March 25 at an induction ceremony at the Base Repair Depot in Chandigarh. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, and Western Air Command Air Marshal R Nambiar are expected to attend the ceremony 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanush artillery guns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp