Delhi BJP core committee sends list of 21 probables to central leadership

Party functionaries said the parliamentary board is likely to finalise its choices on late Friday evening. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Friday shortlisted three names each for all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital and sent the list to the central leadership. “There were 11-12 names for each seat. Selection was based on a democratic process. Names of all sitting MPs have also been proposed,” said a Delhi BJP leader.

However, the committee had not made an announcement at the time of publishing.  

The panel, headed by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also the saffron party’s incharge for Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, met twice to complete the process, first at its headquarters at Pandit Pant Marg in the morning and later at Sitharaman's residence. 

The committee comprises Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, secretary (organisation) Siddharthan, BJP vice president Shyam Jaju, BJP secretary Tarun Chug, three general secretaries of the state unit and incumbent MPs’ of Delhi. Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya, co-incharge for the elections in Delhi, is also on the panel.

According to a party leader, the committee prepared the list of 21 but authorised Tiwari and Sitharaman to change it.

Incumbent New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi left the first meet midway when news of cricketer Gautam Gambhir joining the BJP broke, apparently miffed with the development. “Gambhir is not in the list of shortlisted candidates. The majority of the panel was of the view that no celebrity should contest from any seat in Delhi. It is upto the parliamentary board to decide ...” said another Delhi BJP leader.  

