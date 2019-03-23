Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress kicks off preparations to drum up support among electorate

On Monday, Dikshit will hold her first meeting with former MLAs, councillors, officer-bearers, students, and RWA representatives of Chandni Chowk and northeast Delhi.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amidst uncertainty over alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the upcoming general elections continues, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) unit has started preparations to reach out the electorate in all seven constituencies. DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit met her team on Friday to chalk out a strategy to revive the party’s fortunes after its dismal performances in 2014 and 2015.

The Congress lost all seven constituencies to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and could not win a single Assembly seat in 2015. Jitender Kochar, Delhi Congress spokesperson, said Dikshit had decided to engage all former party MLAs, councillors, and officer-bearers to hit the ground running.   

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On Monday, Dikshit will hold her first meeting with former MLAs, councillors, officer-bearers, students, and RWA representatives of Chandni Chowk and northeast Delhi. Tuesday has been fixed for south Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and the meetings for West Delhi, North West Delhi, and East Delhi are slated for Wednesday.

Sibal speaks
Congress is yet to announce names but senior leader Kapil Sibal said he would ‘certainly contest’ from Chandni Chowk seat, regardless of any alliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp