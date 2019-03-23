Delhi Congress kicks off preparations to drum up support among electorate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst uncertainty over alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the upcoming general elections continues, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) unit has started preparations to reach out the electorate in all seven constituencies. DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit met her team on Friday to chalk out a strategy to revive the party’s fortunes after its dismal performances in 2014 and 2015.

The Congress lost all seven constituencies to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and could not win a single Assembly seat in 2015. Jitender Kochar, Delhi Congress spokesperson, said Dikshit had decided to engage all former party MLAs, councillors, and officer-bearers to hit the ground running.

On Monday, Dikshit will hold her first meeting with former MLAs, councillors, officer-bearers, students, and RWA representatives of Chandni Chowk and northeast Delhi. Tuesday has been fixed for south Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and the meetings for West Delhi, North West Delhi, and East Delhi are slated for Wednesday.

Sibal speaks

Congress is yet to announce names but senior leader Kapil Sibal said he would ‘certainly contest’ from Chandni Chowk seat, regardless of any alliance.