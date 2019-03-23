Home Cities Delhi

Ditch florals, go metallic this season

Break  the stereotype of picking a body con dress and go for metallic skirts for a change. And, believe you me, you will not regret your decision.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Break  the stereotype of picking a body con dress and go for metallic skirts for a change. And, believe you me, you will not regret your decision. It will not only define your style but also gives a decent silhouette to your body type, be it any type. 

And to make your work simpler, the affordable fashion brand Splash has come out with a range of metallic skirts that you can choose from. You can style one of these metallic skirts with a basic black top. Accessorize the look with some chunky neckpiece for a statement look and a shimmer clutch for that party look. 

The blue and red striped skirt can be paired with a simple crop top and a good pair of sneakers for a trendy ‘at the leisure’ look, when going for any sport events or heading to a bar to enjoy a soccer match. And if you are someone who always keeps it simple but still wants to experiment with the fashion trend, you can pair this skirt with slim fit tuck-in tops or a singlet. Remember to tone down on the accessories and just go with a pair of big loops or normal stud earrings, as per your style preference. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp