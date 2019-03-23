Ditch florals, go metallic this season

By Express News Service

Break the stereotype of picking a body con dress and go for metallic skirts for a change. And, believe you me, you will not regret your decision. It will not only define your style but also gives a decent silhouette to your body type, be it any type.

And to make your work simpler, the affordable fashion brand Splash has come out with a range of metallic skirts that you can choose from. You can style one of these metallic skirts with a basic black top. Accessorize the look with some chunky neckpiece for a statement look and a shimmer clutch for that party look.

The blue and red striped skirt can be paired with a simple crop top and a good pair of sneakers for a trendy ‘at the leisure’ look, when going for any sport events or heading to a bar to enjoy a soccer match. And if you are someone who always keeps it simple but still wants to experiment with the fashion trend, you can pair this skirt with slim fit tuck-in tops or a singlet. Remember to tone down on the accessories and just go with a pair of big loops or normal stud earrings, as per your style preference.