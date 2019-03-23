Home Cities Delhi

Election Commission CEO to probe Kejriwal's act of burning manifesto

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had led his party’s ministers in burning the manifesto as part of its push for full statehood status for the national capital.

Published: 23rd March 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By  Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of the Delhi Chief Election Officer (CEO) will probe the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s act burning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on March 13 this year to check for any violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had led his party’s ministers in burning the manifesto as part of its push for full statehood status for the national capital. After the event, the BJP complained to the Election Commission.

The IP Estate police station, falling under the Central district, recorded a complaint in this regard and forwarded the matter to the concerned district election office. Further AK Sajnani, SDM (election) has asked the Returning Officer (RO) of the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency to take action for violations of the poll code.

READ HERE | Delhi BJP lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal's 'swastika' tweet, says it is a violation of poll code

“We have provided information regarding the programme to the concerned election office, which is a routine process. Now, it is the EC which will decide whether it was violation and what kind was it,” said Anant Mittal, Additional DCP, Central district. The event was part of AAP’s week-long protest against the saffron party demanding statehood. AAP MLAs, ministers and councillors went across the city in their constituencies and burnt the manifesto. 

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had said that statehood would be the agenda for his party in this year’s election. Following his statement, the AAP stated that saffron party promised the status in its  2014 manifesto and that it is ‘back-stabbing’ the public of the national capital. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The EC announced the dates of the Lok Sabha elections on 10th of this month and AAP held the programme three days later on 13th March. Meanwhile, Delhi’s CEO also informed that 39 FIRs and daily dairy (DD) entries have been registered against various political parties since March 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP manifesto burning Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp