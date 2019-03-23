NGT seeks report on illegal scrap units in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the “failure of authorities” was resulting in damage to public health and environment, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to furnish a report on illegal scrap units in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area. Taking a note of an English newspaper report about the scrap business in the area, the green panel had earlier directed the AAP-led Delhi government to furnish a performance guarantee of 5 crore within a month for failing to act against these scrap units, which do a business of around 6,000 crore per annum.

The panel had initiated proceedings in this matter. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the authorities to adopt stern precautionary measures against polluters in view of deteriorating air quality in the capital.

“The chief secretary states that the steps are now being taken to improve the situation, including the working of Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The chief secretary has given an undertaking to look into the present matter and positively furnish a separate report in the matter before the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

Earlier, the NGT had directed an oversight committee headed by former high court judge Justice Pratibha Rani to monitor the working of a seven-member Special Task Force which was formed to take action against the units involved in dismantling of heavy vehicles.“The activities of the said business spew toxic fumes and chemicals and oils are also released. Such toxic fumes create severe air pollution affecting public health,” it had said.

The news item said that authorities have failed to take necessary steps of stopping illegal industrial activities resulting in toxic fumes being released in the air. The city’s air quality and pollution levels have been in focus in recent times, with the air turning fouler every winter.

The illegal scrap units apart, rising pollution levels in the national capital has been blamed largely on crop residue burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana. Alarmed over the rising pollution levels and dipping air quality, a pollution watchdog set up at NGT’s behest had ordered an immediate shutdown of toxic smoke spewing industrial units in the city.