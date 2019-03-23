Home Cities Delhi

Two staffers die while cleaning restaurant's sewage treatment unit in Delhi

Housekeeping employees Rakesh and Ajay died while two of their colleagues Pankaj and Raju were hospitalised.

Published: 23rd March 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a manual scavenger cleaning a sewer by hand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two staffers of a restaurant died allegedly while cleaning its sewage treatment unit on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at the 'Pirates of Grill' restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, they said. Housekeeping employees Rakesh and Ajay died while two of their colleagues -- Pankaj and Raju -- were hospitalised, police said.

"The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2 pm. Prima facie, it seems they went in the sewage treatment unit for cleaning purposes," Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

"A case has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station and further information awaited," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manual Scavenging sewer deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp