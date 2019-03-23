Visit LF 91 for delicious appams and uttapams

By Express News Service

After the successful first edition in Mumbai, The heritage Food Festival, LF 91, makes its way to the Delhi. The two-day food festival begins at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram today. Interestingly, LF 91 brings the South of India to Gurugram. You will have hundreds of authentic dishes from the deep corners of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu prepared by celebrity chefs like Kunal Kapoor and Pankaj Bhaduria among others.

While you get to choose from a multitude of lip-smacking choices from the four southern states, LF 91 will attempt a limited heritage brunch and a community long table for the Kerala Sadhya, which is happening for the first time at the food fest. You can also pick up your favourite spices, pickles, papadams or dip into soulful music while you are at the fest.

India’s culinary culture is one of the oldest and richest in the world and the eating habits of Indians differ from one another based on region, religion, state, language and caste making India the most cuisine diverse country in the world. When it comes to food nostalgia and geography can’t be ignored. A region and its culture, including food traditions, leaves indelible marks on our mind.

Speaking about the festival, Swaroop Banerjee, COO, Zee Live, said, “Delhi has emerged as much sought-after food destination. The sprawling food culture in the city doesn’t fail to lure travellers and foodies alike. The LF 91 is an attempt to give a taste of South Indian cuisine to the Delhities. The festival will not only see food from various parts of the country but also help in retaining and passing the age-old secret recipes from various cultures. It will be a truly cultural experience that we are proud to present to the audiences of Delhi.”

Shaurya Mehta, COO, Living Entertainment shared, “LF is India’s leading lifestyle channel that celebrates the roots of India in its entirety. We’ve had great shows like Curries of India, Northern Flavors, The Great Indian Rasoi that showcase the diversity of India.” After Delhi, the festival will move to Bengaluru where food prepared from the North of India will be presented.

The Great South Indian Brunch

Handpicked dishes from the four southern states to take your palate through an exciting journey of genuine South Indian cuisine.

The Royal Kerala Sadhya

A feast from Kerala, prepared by third generation chefs. Their culinary art has stood the test of time and lit a million palates.

Masterclass

Learn to cook lip-smacking South Indian dishes at a specially-curated cooking masterclass with expert chefs.

Performances

Well-known home-grown bands from South of India will be performing while you enjoy your South Indian food.

Desi Bazaar

Take the taste of South India back to your home by purchasing spices, pickles, papadams, filter coffee and more.