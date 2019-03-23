Woman officer's harassment charge against director sparks feud in New Delhi Municipal Council

Home Cities Delhi

By Express News Service

An internal feud seems to be taking shape among the ranks of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
A woman officer has complained to the chairman of the NDMC against another officer of a using a “pattern of harassment and intimidation” against her, according to officials familiar with the development.
The lady officer, a secretary at the NDMC, made these allegations against a director-level officer, adding in her letter that the officer was a repeat offender.

The colleague meanwhile has filed a counter saying the female officer was complaining as an “after-thought” to his letter to the chief vigilance officer of the municipal body complaining against her for intimidating officials of his department. “Yes, I have written the misconduct complaint about the officer. It is an internal matter, I am sure chairman will take appropriate action,” the woman officer said.

“It has become pattern of his behaviour to engage in harassment and threats against others, especially female superiors. Unfortunately this pattern of harassment and intimidation has become a modus operandi of this officer and is something that must be addressed at the earliest,” she wrote in her complaint.

The letter goes on to explain that similar intimidation tactics were allegedly imposed by the director against the municipal council’s chief legal advisor, also a woman, who has sought repatriation to her parent cadre allegedly because of harassment.“

This letter by the secretary has been written in response to an earlier complaint written by me to the chief vigilance officer that she and others are intimidating officers of my department to toe a certain line,” the director told this daily. “A response will be sought from the officer concerned,” said Naresh Kumar, Chairman NDMC. 

Image of a public office sullied 
