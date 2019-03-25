Home Cities Delhi

As raw as it gets: Ameira Punvani on works for her next film

Costume designing happened by chance for Ameira Punvani.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Farah Khatoon
Express News Service

Costume designing happened by chance for Ameira Punvani. Her life changed after she was spotted by filmmaker Shaad Ali at an exhibition in Delhi. The designer, who was nominated at the Filmfare Award’s Best Costume category for Guru in 2011, and for Rustom in 2017, has worked in films such as Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, Chalte Chalte, Fukrey and Why Cheat India and she’s not likely to shy away from challenges. A big foodie, the Lucknow-based designer speaks about how it was to work on, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). Excerpts:

Ameira Punvani 

What made you say yes to RAW?
When I read the script, I was blown over. There was so much scope for me to work on. The script was interesting, and layered, and I read it over and over again. John Abraham plays the role of Romeo, Akbar and Walter and they all have different styles and looks. I had to make the characters credible, as it’s a period drama set against the backdrop of 1971 war. Also, I read the script, and realised that the colour palette had to be on the same level. 

How are John Abraham and Jackie Shroff?
It was a delight working with both of them. I have worked before with Jackie in the short film Teen Patti, and he is an outstanding human being. He is patient and gets involved in the character at an amazing level. The glasses he is wearing in RAW took a lot of time to finalise, but he was so patient.John’s brilliant physique made my job easier. When he is playing Walter, he wears a double-breasted suit, popular in the ’80s. It fitted him like a dream. 

What kind of research was involved?
As the film is about a different era altogether, and the trends of that decade were quite iconic, it involved a lot of research. I took a lot of inputs from my dad — in fact, the double-breasted suit is an ode to him. I called up a lot of people, and updated myself. 

Which of your films were most challenging?
Guru was my first big film, and in it, Abhishek Bachchan had to look like a 50-year-old, too. RAW too wasn’t very easy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ameira Punvani Filmfare Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp